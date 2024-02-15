Zimbabwe police unleash dogs on protesting school pupils

News / National

POLICE in Rusape allegedly set dogs on protesting students at St Faith's Mission yesterday.A short video clip of the incident, that has gone viral on social media platforms, shows police officers setting dogs on the students who were protesting against the Anglican Church-run institution's decision to impose a US$600 mission fund on each student starting this term.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the matter is now under investigation."The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media clip on alleged St Faith High School students and ZRP clashes and use of police dogs during a purported pupils' demonstration. Full details on the incident will be availed once the Officer Commanding Police Manicaland Province conducts full inquiry and brief the Commissioner-General of Police on what actually transpired," part of the ZRP post read.The students marched to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry district offices in Rusape town to register their displeasure over the fund, and were later ferried back by the school bus.There has been unrest at the school since the beginning of this term as parents clashed with church authorities over the issue.Last week, the church threatened to expel the school head Arnold Makamba for allegedly rallying behind the parents' cause.