News / National
Police shoot dead suspected armed robber
15 Feb 2024 at 10:07hrs | Views
POLICE at Ngundu on Wednesday shot dead a suspected armed robber and arrested two others while one is believed to have bolted.
The deceased , believed to have tried to resist arrest while attempting to produce a firearm , was identified as Pardon Shoko aged 36 from Mberengwa but resident in the Gomba area, Runyararo West, Masvingo.
More to follow..
The deceased , believed to have tried to resist arrest while attempting to produce a firearm , was identified as Pardon Shoko aged 36 from Mberengwa but resident in the Gomba area, Runyararo West, Masvingo.
More to follow..
Source - newsday