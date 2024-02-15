Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana opposition slams electoral body for benchmarking in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
15 Feb 2024 at 10:09hrs | Views
Botswana's coalition of opposition parties has slammed the country's electoral body for traveling to Zimbabwe to benchmark its election procedures — the process by which the performance of a system is assessed for success and emulation.

Botswana will hold its general election later this year, and officials with the country's Independent Electoral Commission have been criticized for choosing the example of Zimbabwe, a country that held disputed polls in August 2023.

The two-day benchmarking trip ended Wednesday, and Botswana's Independent Electoral Commission's focus was on "management of electoral activities and how to conduct elections."

Utloile Silaigwana, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, told journalists in Harare that the Botswana delegation will also learn about election publicity activities using radio and social media.

While Zimbabwe's 2023 election was disputed, Silaigwana said Botswana's visit is an endorsement of ZEC's conduct of the elections.

But the Botswana National Front opposition is displeased with the IEC's trip to Harare, arguing Zimbabwe is not an ideal model for the conduct of free and fair elections.

Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, spokesperson for the opposition Botswana National Front, expressed disappointment at the commission's trip.

"One would have expected the IEC to benchmark in more developed democracies and systems with effective electoral institutions as an indication that they really want to achieve excellence in their mandate," Motshegwa said. "The mission of Botswana's IEC benchmarking in Zimbabwe is simple: Just to learn how to rig an election."

Lawrence Ookeditse of the Botswana Patriotic Front shared similar sentiments.

"We know that Zimbabwe for the past two decades has not been in a position where they have run credible elections," Ookeditse said. "The election has been stolen time after time. We see a situation where in the middle of an electoral process, the IEC in Botswana says they are going to Zimbabwe to benchmark. If you want to benchmark to run elections, you are not going to go to Zimbabwe."

The IEC, in a statement released Wednesday, said the visit to Zimbabwe was specifically to look at ZEC's accreditation machine for election observers.

International observers criticized a presidential election in Zimbabwe last August, saying it fell short of international standards and was conducted in an atmosphere of intimidation and fear. The winner, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, insisted that the election was conducted "transparently, fairly in broad daylight."

But Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, addressing Parliament on Tuesday, said there is no need to disparage Zimbabwe.

"It [Zimbabwe] is a sovereign state, and these people are our neighbors. Yes, some [election] observers might have said what they said, but this has been said about many [other] countries," Tsogwane said. "But we can't come here and castigate Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is a sovereign state, [which] is doing as well as any other country. If you have nothing to say good about Zimbabwe, just keep quiet."

Grant Masterson, director at the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, said despite criticism, there are positives in Zimbabwe's electoral system.

"The decision has both positive and negative implications," Masterson said. "From a technical perspective, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has performed very well in key areas [of] election management, most notably in civic voter campaigns, as well as stakeholder engagement. They really have a lot of good practices to teach other electoral commissions. On the other side of the coin, there is the consideration that the elections delivered in Zimbabwe have had huge question marks about their integrity."

Zimbabwe said other electoral organizations from the region, including from Lesotho and Ethiopia, have visited to benchmark on conducting elections.

Source - VOA

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1275 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 621 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2060 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2396 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1769 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 384 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1300 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2058 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1321 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 690 Views