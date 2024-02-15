Chamisa lieutenant labels him a gospel-backed dictator

News / National

by Staff reporter

LOVEMORE Chinoputsa, a longstanding ally of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has announced his departure from politics in a forthright six-page resignation letter. In the letter, he criticizes the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President, accusing him of behaving like a gospel-backed dictator.Chinoputsa, a respected opposition activist known from his days at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) to his involvement in the MDC and CCC, stated that his decision stemmed from a clear lack of direction within the opposition and the influence of unidentified individuals misguiding Chamisa.Following months of internal strife and power struggles, Chamisa's abrupt resignation in January threw the CCC into disarray.Chinoputsa attributes this turmoil to Chamisa's policy of 'strategic ambiguity' and individuals he describes as 'conflict-preneurs', whose authority and influence derive solely from whispering allegations of collusion against him."It is evident that there are numerous conflict-preneurs within the opposition ranks who seize every opportunity to discredit and isolate others within the movement," said Chinoputsa."These pseudo-revolutionaries play on the Leader's fears by constantly insinuating that there are threats to his leadership."Their true intentions and motives remain unclear, their backers undisclosed, and I suspect they are strategically positioned around the Leader to perpetuate a sense of constant threat."Many sincere individuals within the opposition share my concerns and await the day when clarity and accountability prevail."They anticipate the end of the era of strategic ambiguity, recognizing its flaws outweigh its benefits. True leadership involves acknowledging when things don't go as planned."Chinoputsa, who criticized CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu's unilateral decisions leading to parliamentary recalls, lamented the factionalism within the party, making it challenging for genuine individuals to contribute effectively.Tshabangu's actions, withdrawing CCC Members of Parliament, resulted in Zanu-PF gaining a parliamentary majority, a move feared to pave the way for a constitutional amendment allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa a third term.After legal battles to regain control of CCC failed, Chamisa opted to step down.Chinoputsa added, "I firmly believe we have strayed from the late President (Morgan) Tsvangirai's vision of establishing a democratic platform to challenge Zanu-PF's dominance."The toxic atmosphere and internal animosity have left many of us unwilling to engage in perpetual internal conflicts, leaving us homeless within our own movement. Factionalism has divided us into two camps: those blindly following the machinations of a centralized leadership, and those seeking to oust the leader by any means, even colluding with Zanu-PF."The toxicity emanating from these factions is debilitating and draining. Individuals who value shared responsibility, justice, fairness, and solidarity find themselves without a place to belong."Tsvangirai's efforts have seemingly been in vain given the current state of the opposition."Some analysts and CCC members argue that the party's demise was hastened by Chamisa's concentration of power in his office.Chinoputsa announced his withdrawal from politics, opting to resume life as a private citizen."I have decided to immediately disengage from partisan politics, resigning from active political engagement to distance myself from today's toxic politics."I choose to be a private citizen, focusing on reconnecting with my family and making up for lost time," he concluded.