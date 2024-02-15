Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt websites are stuck in the stone age

by Mike Murenzvi
15 Feb 2024 at 10:16hrs | Views
Here is one odd fact you may not know; Zimbabwean government-linked websites under the domain gov.zw, all go to bed for the night. You cannot access them for about 10 hours from around 10PM to 8AM the following day.

In an age where information and online resources, especially government ones, should always be available, this is disturbing.
An aversion to email

Anyone who has tried to email government ministries or embassies has noted one major issue – the email addresses given are largely Yahoo or Gmail. Rarely do you see an official letterhead or contact information that has gov.zw at the end except for certain agencies.

IT administrators will tell you that email is one of the easiest things to configure, and yet very few ministries use official email addresses. This also extends to our embassies across the globe.

It is a wonder that for a seemingly security-conscious country, the government chooses to use public email service providers. One wonders whether there's sensitive Zimbabwean government information floating around on Google and Yahoo servers.
Enter GISP

Formed in 1997, the Government Internet Service Provider (GISP) is mandated to be the sole provider of internet services to Government Ministries, Departments, and Parastatals. It also provides these services to the Judiciary and Parliament.

This specialist entity is meant to oversee the mess that is government websites and online communications, yet its own site has been down or under maintenance for a very long time. Very little information is available online about GISP, especially with their website being down for maintenance.
Ministry of ICT: the mandate

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services spearheads the National ICT Policy, the latest available version of which is from 2016. A key component of this policy is E-Government. This policy is meant to direct all electronic information movement, interactions and transactions that facilitate service delivery within government and between government, business and the people. This relies on ICT to provide convenient, timely, efficient, and effective access to interactive information, public services, and business transactions.

The E-Government policy is summarised into the following policy statements:

1. Facilitate the development of a single national strategy and blueprint for the planning, design and implementation of e-Government infrastructure and services. This will avoid fragmentation, duplication and focus the country on areas of achieving maximum results.

2. E-Government will be deployed to reduce government institutions operational costs and to bring Government closer to the people.

3. The e-Government Strategy will maximise and leverage on national ICT infrastructure to optimise capital and operational expenditure requirements.

4. Avail e-government services to all citizens in a language that they understand.

Such lofty aspirations require a certain level of dedication and investment to bring them to fruition. The National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 blueprint has an entire section focused on the digital economy. We are now into the fourth year of implementation and very little has been done towards this key element. In fact, in examining the sector, NDS1 aptly identifies sectoral problems but stops short of introspection by government itself.

In paragraph 534 it states that, "Further, the sector has been adversely affected by lack of access to capital, low investment in both hardware and software ICT components, shortage of critical ICT skills and low investment in Research and Development. Application of ICTs has also been weighed down by erratic power supply."
Where there's a will, there's a way

Several of the issues dogging online access and the presence of Zimbabwean government are fairly simple and easy to fix. These are things like having presentable, functional websites for all ministries, agencies, and parastatals. This means websites that are also current in their information, and useful to both internal and external parties. With the advent of website templates, these can be up and running in no time. There are skills and tools available to make these sites secure. It just takes the right mindset within the ICT cluster of government to put the necessary resources into action.

The implementation of official email addresses along with the structured digitisation of services gives a level of credence and trust to communications, along with speed to responses.

Some strides have already been taken, such as ZimConnect, a single government services portal that was designed to bring the application processes for many services in one place. This may require restructuring to modernise it, but the principle is a step in the right direction.

The implementation of such measures would make a significant, tangible impact on the ICT Ministry's performance. With these small things, the current minister can exceed what her predecessors achieved. Go back to the policy of E-Government and implement the basic elements – how government communicates and interacts within itself; how government interacts with industry; and how government interacts with people.

_______________________

Mike Murenzvi writes in his personal capacity and his views are not associated with any organisation he is, or may be, affiliated with.

Source - newZWire

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1275 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 622 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2060 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2396 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1769 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 384 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1300 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2058 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1321 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 690 Views