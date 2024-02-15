Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'I regret creating Nelson Chamisa the dictator' Lovemore Chinoputsa says

by Nkululeko Nkomo
15 Feb 2024
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Lovemore Chinoputsa, has become the first opposition leader to call out Nelson Chamisa a dictator.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chinoputsa, who says has reached his Damascene moments, makes a public apology for having aided in the creation of a dictatorship in Chamisa.

Chinoputsa regrets how he and others elevated Chamisa "a mortal man to the levels of a semi-god who cannot be questioned, who cannot be held accountable, who should think and do everything alone and who should always have his views taken as the superior views of the day."
He further confesses that he was "…part of the many that have aided in the creation of a dictatorship. I and many of our leaders have willingly been contributing to the mess in the opposition by keeping quiet where we ought to have spoken out, for accepting to be overpowered by a few excitable characters.

"I apologise and wish to state that I have reached my Damascene moment and will never be found perpetuating, such anti –revolutionary tendencies.

"I make this apology fully aware that there are many Zimbabweans who are blinded by the desire to want to see the back of ZANU PF and that they will unashamedly support and perpetuate this kind of leadership for expediency.
"I am also aware of the fact that just because I have met my Damascene moment, it does not automatically follow that everyone should see things in the same manner that I see them now. I raise these issues for posterity.

"I know for a fact that at this point it may not be clear to everyone but I want the people of Zimbabwe to refer back to this statement 5 years or 10 years from now and reflect on the issues that I raise today" said Chinoputsa.

He added that Chamisa’s dictatorial tendencies had no space in the 21st Century.

"A One-man band that has been given the leeway to transform itself into a fully-fledged dictatorship that does not value consensus building, conflict resolution and collective decision making cannot be tolerated in the 21st Century," he said.

He also accused Chamisa of hiding his dictatorship behind bible verses.

"My conscience, my Students Union background and my ideological inclination does not in any way allow me to continue to be part of a popular dictatorship that conveniently hides behind the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to destroy people’s lives, batter people’s confidence,  belittle people and causing emotional and psychological harm to people. I simply refuse," he said.



