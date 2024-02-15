Duo kill cousin brother at grazing land

News / National

by Peter Matuka/Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Matabeleland North Province have arrested two murder suspects who viciously attacked their cousin brother to death using knob kerries on Saturday.The two murder suspects Lindelani Msipa (23)and Lungile Msipa (27) who are cousin brothers to the deceased are expected to appear before Nkayi Magistrates court today facing murder charges.It is alleged that on February 10 at around 12pm and at Macala village grazing land, the two suspects met the now deceased Siyabuyela Maduna (27) who was herding herding cattle in the same grazing area with the assailants. The suspects questioned Msipa why him together with his father once threatened to assault their parents sometime back.A fight ensued with the duo, armed with knobkerries probing an assault spree against Msipa several times on both legs, left arm, the head, leaving him unconscious and went away.The deceased sustained a fracture on the head, both leg, and left arm and was ferried to Mpilo hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday at around 14pm.A report was made at ZRP Gwelutshena where a scene was attended and investigations carried out leading to the arrest of duo.The body was taken to Mpilo Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out whilst further Investigations are underway."I can confirm that the incident took place. It is worrisome that breadwinners continue to lose life when differences can be resolved with the involvement of third parties", commented Inspector Glory Banda who is the Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson.