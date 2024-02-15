Zimbabwe govt against underhand plot to entice children into devilish sexual activities

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has expressed outrage against the local LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community for offering young students scholarships to study at tertiary institutions, saying this is a sinister underhand plot to entice and lure poor children into "abominable and devilish" sexual activities.Through a statement issued by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the government described the scholarship offer as "unlawful, unchristian, anti-Zimbabwean and anti-African" by "foreign interests", which is a "criminal" and "grave affront" to "our national values" as a Christian nation.