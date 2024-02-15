News / National
Zimbabwe govt against underhand plot to entice children into devilish sexual activities
15 Feb 2024 at 22:10hrs | Views
The Zimbabwean government has expressed outrage against the local LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community for offering young students scholarships to study at tertiary institutions, saying this is a sinister underhand plot to entice and lure poor children into "abominable and devilish" sexual activities.
Through a statement issued by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the government described the scholarship offer as "unlawful, unchristian, anti-Zimbabwean and anti-African" by "foreign interests", which is a "criminal" and "grave affront" to "our national values" as a Christian nation.
Through a statement issued by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the government described the scholarship offer as "unlawful, unchristian, anti-Zimbabwean and anti-African" by "foreign interests", which is a "criminal" and "grave affront" to "our national values" as a Christian nation.
Source - newshawks