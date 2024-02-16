Zimsec sets registration dates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dates for the registration of those sitting the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examinations in June and November this year have now been set and parents and guardians need to be in contact with schools.In a statement, Zimsec said the present system of exam fees was set in US dollars, but parents would be allowed to pay in the currency of their choice at prevailing exchange rates.Zimsec would use the interbank rate of March 13 to 20 for the June fees and March 19 to 26 for the November fees. The actual sums would be confirmed by Zimsec to all exam centres.O' Level examination fees are US$24 a subject. But there is a US$13 a subject subsidy from Government for public schools, local authority and not-for-profit mission schools, so parents just have to find the US$11.The A' Level fee is US$48 a subject, but again the Government will pay a subsidy of US$26 a subject for those children at public, local authority and not-for-profit mission schools, so parents need to find the remaining US$22.Children at private schools, colleges and private missions pay the full amount.Zimsec reminded candidates that they also had to fulfil the continuous assessment requirements of CALA."Candidates should have fulfilled the CALA requirements for them to sit for the June or November examinations," said Zimsec, "and should seek guidance from their examination centres. Stakeholders are encouraged to contact their centres for registration closing dates to avoid any inconveniences."