3 die in Harare-Chirundu Highway head-on collision

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE people are feared dead in a head-on accident that involved a mini truck headed towards Chinhoyi and a haulage truck going the different direction that occurred at Jones between Maningwa Mountains and Lionsden, along Harare-Chirundu Highway yesterday evening.The place is a well-known black spot having claimed several lives in the past including a police biker, Sergeant Freddy Chipato on the 131-kilometre peg in 2021.Zimbabwe Republic Police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera was not available this morning for comment but witnesses confirmed that the accident occurred around 9 pm yesterday.The deceased are said to have been pronounced dead upon arrival at Chinhohyi Provincial Hospital.It is believed that the haulage truck encroached into the oncoming lane resulting in the accident.