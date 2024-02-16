Latest News Editor's Choice


Chegutu Pirates in turmoil

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024
CHEGUTU Pirates are caught between a hard place and a rock as they are yet to register their 2024 technical team and players with the Premier Soccer League.

Promoted from the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League, Chegutu Pirates are racing against time to put their house in order ahead of the 2024 season which is set to begin in a fortnight.

PSL, who released the 2024 season fixtures yesterday, had to fine Chegutu Pirates US$5 000 for late registration after last Friday deadline.

Chegutu Pirates are reportedly suffering from maladministration and a sponsor, who had come on board, is dragging their feet because of the way the team is being managed amid claims there are tussles between the old executive and the community who all want to have a say in the day to day operations at the club.

Speaking during a practice match against Dynamos at Alexandra Sports Club yesterday, a Chegutu Pirates official said they are heading for a disaster if things are not corrected in time.

"Everything is heading for the worst if we continue like this. It all started when we had our annual general meeting where we were supposed to choose a new executive and all that failed as we could not reach consensus.

"The old administrators said they still had two years in office but they could not avail minutes for the last meeting they had neither were there reports on how some gate takings from the games against Black Mambas, Herentals U-20, and Bikita Minerals were used.

"The team had gotten the privilege to get a sponsor ahead of the 2024 season but lack of organisation within the executive may drive away potential sponsors," said the official.

Chegutu Pirates have attracted three players from Ghana, who are currently training with the team.

"We are in a tight situation and we have not yet assembled a team. Last week we had a set of players who were willing to join us but they gave up after they noted that the contracts were not coming."

Source - The Herald
