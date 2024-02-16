CCC MP wants gays protected, Speaker thwarts debate in Parly

News / National

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Ms Sethulo Ndebele on Tuesday raised a motion in Parliament advocating for the adoption by the legislature of a law that protects the lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender (LGBTIQ) community against gender-based violence.Presenting a motion on GBV programmes that promote positive social and cultural change, the Matebeleland North legislator elected under the women's quota, said GBV vulnerable groups at high risk include women, girls and members of the lesbian, gay and bisexual community.However, the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda immediately asked her to withdraw her statement on the LGBTIQ community, saying the country's Constitution does not recognise those people.Before Ms Ndebele could proceed with the reading of the full motion before its adoption, Adv Mudenda, in seeking clarity, asked if there was a section in her presentation where she mentioned the aspect of lesbians to which she responded in affirmative."Alright, that aspect can be misleading because the Constitution is very clear. You may not suggest that gender-based violence has been meted out to lesbians. I think you should withdraw that aspect and then you may move for the adoption of the motion…." said Adv Mudenda.