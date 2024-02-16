Chauffeur kills UK-based couple and steals car

News / National

by Staff reporter

A REDCLIFF man, a former Ziscosteel employee, and his wife were found dead in their house in Redcliff in a suspected murder case.Mr Ken Chirashi and his wife, Lorna who had just returned from the United Kingdom where they were based, were found dead on Thursday morning.The couple was preparing to return to the UK when tragedy struck.Their mechanic, who was now a trusted lieutenant for the former Ziscosteel employee, was arrested in Gokwe the previous night after being found driving Mr Chirashi's vehicle and is now the prime suspect in the double murder.Police were not yet ready to comment but Redcliff Town Clerk Mr Gilson Chakauya, who was one of the first people to attend the scene confirmed the incident."This is a sad development in the town and we are still in shock with what has just happened in the town of Redcliff. I am on the ground as we speak and police are attending the scene and removing the bodies from the house," said Mr Chakauya.He said police would be able to comment further after their investigations."All I know is that their mechanic who had become their driver was arrested in Gokwe after he was found driving the now deceased's vehicle. He had removed the plates and was in possession of the deceased's particulars and mobile phones. That's all I know for now and he has become the prime suspect of the murder. I cannot comment further lest I jeopardise police investigations," said Chakauya.This is not the first time such cases have taken place in the dormitory town.In 2021, a businessman, Thubelihle Kheshow went on a rampage gruesomely killing seven people including minors in a development that left the town in shock.