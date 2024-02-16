Latest News Editor's Choice


Headmaster fingered in students demo

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | Views
THE headmaster at the Anglican-run St Faith High School in Rusape faces disciplinary action for allegedly inciting schoolchildren to protest over his impending transfer from the institution.

The schoolchildren marched for 13 kilometres on Wednesday morning to the Makoni district schools inspector office in Rusape town.

Some of the schoolchildren had placards whose messages had political connotations. Some of the jogging students, were smoking and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The headmaster, Arnold Makamba has been fingered for inciting the students to protest before police set dogs on them.

The school is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland.

Last week, authorities at the school wrote to the Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerai Moyo requesting Makamba's transfer.

NewsDay is in possession of a letter dated February 8, 2024 requesting his transfer.

"The above matter and the enclosures herein of various letters we have written to your offices in Makoni District and provincial education director for Manicaland refers," the letter read.

"We have tried our best to engage your office for the transfer of Arnold Makamba from our school for there remains no workable relationship between the responsible authority and himself."

It added: "We refer to the findings of investigations by your own ministry but up to date no action has been taken as we address you the school is over enrolled for the facilities available posing a health time bomb and our efforts to remedy the situation have been rebuffed by him.

"We can no longer work with him and our request is for his immediate transfer from our school".

Last week there were chaotic scenes at St Faith's High School after suspected "hired thugs" disturbed lessons.

Makamba is alleged to have hired the thugs to attack Anglican Diocese of Manicaland leaders led by Bishop Eric Ruwona and cause confusion at the school.

There are also allegations of attempts by Makamba and some school development committee (SDC) members to depose the authority which runs the affairs of the school.

Makamba and SDC members have been reportedly fighting for control of the school's main account, a development which led to clashes with Anglican church authorities.

Makamba's mobile phone was not reachable.

Source - newsday

