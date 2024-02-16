Woman fakes rape to save marriage

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN attempt to save marriage backfired for a Mutoko woman who faked rape after her husband discovered that she was having an extra-marital affair.Doreen Ndamba was sentenced to one year in prison by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi on Tuesday.Gatsi commutted the sentence to community service.The woman told the court that she wanted to save her marriage after her husband had discovered that she was bedding another man."Your worship, I committed the offence because I wanted to save my marriage since my husband figured out my shenanigans," Ndamba said.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on January 14 this year, Ndamba reported a rape case against Munyaradzi Kamwara.Upon being interviewed by the police, it was discovered that Ndamba had consensual sex with Kamwara since they were lovers.The police subsequently arrested Ndamba.