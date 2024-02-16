Man up for US$45,000 fraud

News / National

A FORMER employee at a local fastfood chain converted over US$45 146 meant for supplies to personal use.Tinashe Zengenene (30), who was employed as a financial accountant at Slice Distributors, appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing fraud charges.He was remanded to March 19 on US$100 bail.According to court documents, Zengenene failed to pay the suppliers despite receiving approval from the company.State prosecutor Thomas Chanakira said the complainant, Paddington Mungate, discovered that there were pending payments to suppliers dating back to 2022.This prompted him to initiate a probe.The complainant obtained statements from 10 suppliers and discovered that Zengenene had not paid them despite having alleged received US$45 146 to pay for the services, which he reportedly converted to own use.