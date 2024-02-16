Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | Views
ANALYSTS have expressed misgivings about former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa's leadership style as his former allies open up accusing him of dictatorial tendencies, refusing consultations and running a oneman show.

Chamisa unexpectedly stepped down from the CCC last month through a Press statement, catching his supporters, sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), Senators and councillors by surprise.

He said Zanu-PF had infiltrated the party through its proxies such as self-proclaimed interim CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Chamisa launched the CCC in January 2022 after losing the MDC Alliance to Douglas Mwonzora.

He had assumed the presidency of the MDC under controversial circumstances following the death of the late Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

After launching the CCC, the youthful leader "disbanded" structures saying he wanted to safeguard his political outfit from infiltration.

Chamisa said he favoured "strategic ambiguity" while refusing to set up structures.

He has also chosen "ambiguity" on his next move despite indications that he was in the process of launching a new party.

His close allies, former legislators Amos Chibaya and Gift Siziba have since lifted the lid on the yet to be launched new party through their countrywide tours, where they are popularising blue as the colour of the unnamed movement.

NewsDay is reliably informed that senior opposition figures, including sitting and recalled parliamentarians, are not amused that the duo is holding provincial meetings without their knowledge.

Some sitting and recalled legislators have also said they could not resign from the CCC as long Chamisa is not clear on the way forward.

Former Seke legislator Willard Madzimbamuto recently said the way the proposed new movement was being handled presented Chamisa as a dictator.

On Wednesday, CCC candidate for Hunyani constituency in the August 2023 elections, Lovemore Chinoputsa, quit politics saying Chamisa had been elevated to level a demigod who cannot be questioned.

"I and many of our leaders have willingly been contributing to the mess in the opposition by keeping quiet where we ought to have spoken out, for accepting to be overpowered by a few excitable characters ... who cannot be held accountable, who should think and do everything alone and who should always have their views taken as the superior views of the day," Chinoputsa said in a statement.

"We all did this in the name of wanting to be politically correct. I am part of the many that have aided in the creation of a dictatorship.

"I make this apology fully aware that there are many Zimbabweans who are blinded by the desire to see the back of Zanu-PF and that they will unashamedly support and perpetuate this kind of leadership for expediency."

Chamisa this week told NewsDay that people should ignore the noise and await the announcement of his next move.

Senior lecturer at South Africa's Tshwane University of Technology, Ricky Mukonza, told NewsDay that emerging details on Chamisa's leadership style from his former CCC allies were disturbing.

Mukonza said indications were that Chamisa was averse to transparency and accountability.

"Democracy itself entails that no one has ultimate power and, in fact, that is why there are institutions there," Mukonza said.

"There are structures that keep checks and balances on other institutions or individuals occupying certain positions because the nature of human beings is that when they are given power without control they are prone to abuse power."

Mukonza added: "We have a person who occupies an important position such as the presidency, one not having structures and also not accepting working with colleagues who have divergent views from his.

"You then wonder if that person's leadership style will allow him to manage a much more complex environment such as running the State."

Professor of World Politics at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, Stephen Chan said: "As it stands, it will not be Chamisa who removes Zanu-PF from power."

Political analyst Methuseli Moyo said those expecting anything from Chamisa were being too optimistic.

"The leopard will never change its spots," Moyo said.

"Chamisa has proven this true. Instead of changing names of his movements, he must change himself or be doomed.

"It is clear even those willing to give him benefit of the doubt are one by one giving up on him. His team-building skills are pathetic. He has already failed in two elections to remove Zanu-PF."

However, political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said Chamisa's leadership style had to be understood from the high interest of repression, infiltration by Zanu-PF and the State.

"What has happened with Tshabangu is a vindication of why strategies of the opposition must be kept out of the public purview and must be kept close to the heart of those who are pushing the opposition agenda," Mukundu said.

"Chamisa led an MDC soon after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai to a victory, which was again disrupted by the capture and politicisation of Parliament, Judiciary and police."

Other critics have accused Chamisa of hiding behind Bible verses when called to account for his leadership style.

He often says: "GodIsInIt."

Source - newsday

