Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | Views
Every day, numerous young individuals are converging at the Department of Labour offices in Chinhoyi to register their names for potential employment opportunities at the recently announced Harare-Chirundu highway project.

Located at the Old Chinese Complex adjacent to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, these offices have become bustling hubs of activity, with queues forming as young people eagerly submit their resumes.

It is anticipated that a considerable number of unskilled and semi-skilled workers will be recruited for the 352-kilometer road rehabilitation initiative scheduled to commence in March and conclude next year.

Some hopeful job seekers, interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com, disclosed traveling from distant places like Bulawayo in pursuit of employment prospects, after enduring years of unemployment.

Timothy Chiposi (28), who traveled from Bulawayo, expressed hope, saying, "My relative in Chinhoyi encouraged me to give it a try. Perhaps this road project is the breakthrough I've been waiting for after being unemployed for a decade."

Even university graduate Joylene Mahachi expressed her willingness to undertake any task, emphasizing her dedication by visiting the Department of Labour offices daily, despite already submitting her application.

"I've already applied, but sitting idle at home is agonizing. I prefer coming here and staying active; who knows, luck might smile upon me," shared Mahachi.

The severely deteriorated Harare-Chirundu highway, crucial for linking South Africa with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations, is undergoing refurbishment. Five contractors, including Masimba, Bitumen, Fossil, Exodus and Company, and Tensor Systems, have been tasked with reviving this vital roadway.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo affirmed that the project would generate employment opportunities.

"Names are being collected through various channels, including village heads, chiefs, councillors, and Members of Parliament from areas along the project route. These names are forwarded to my office, and I will ensure they reach the appropriate authorities responsible for coordinating employment opportunities," said Minister Chombo.

The mobilization of youths by Zanu-PF to register for employment has raised concerns among observers, who fear it may unduly influence the hiring process, potentially leading to corruption and nepotism.

However, despite the anticipated challenges, including possible moral and social issues like an increase in commercial sex work, the clergy is ready to engage with stakeholders to address these concerns.

Pastor Tafadzwa Jacob Mafukidze of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) emphasized the importance of joining forces with relevant organizations to mitigate potential negative impacts while also spreading the gospel.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister highlighted the significant role transportation infrastructure plays in economic development, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing the highway for improved safety and efficiency, benefiting both locals and international travelers. The project includes repairing potholes, widening roads, enhancing safety features, and upgrading infrastructure like bridges.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chirundu, #Harare, #Road

