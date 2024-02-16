Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly criticized the government's proposed introduction of a currency board as an attempt to revive the struggling Zimbabwe dollar, stating that it will ultimately fail.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced that the government was contemplating implementing a currency board to stabilize the local currency, which has been experiencing significant depreciation.

Under this plan, the currency board would tie the exchange rate to tangible assets like gold.

Chamisa denounced the currency board proposal as yet another futile effort by the government to restore confidence in the local currency.

"The currency crisis facing Zimbabwe is fundamentally a crisis of confidence. Simply establishing a currency board or implementing a structured currency framework cannot address this confidence deficit crisis. Past endeavors, including the introduction of bond notes, gold coins, and ZIG, have all ended in dismal failure," remarked Chamisa.

Expressing skepticism towards the asset-backed currency approach, Chamisa highlighted previous unsuccessful attempts, such as the introduction of gold-backed digital coins, which resulted in discounted gold sales and increased resource smuggling out of the country. He also criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the proposed strategy, undermining public trust.

Chamisa questioned the government's capability to execute the proposed plan successfully.

"In countries where currency boards have succeeded, accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal frameworks have been crucial—qualities sorely absent in Zimbabwe's governance. The prevailing state policy inconsistency further erodes confidence. Without these essential elements, the currency board is destined to fail," he asserted.

Chamisa acknowledged the potential effectiveness of currency boards in certain contexts but emphasized the need for credible and trustworthy leadership to implement them. He also stressed the importance of adequate foreign reserves to support the pegged exchange rate.

The currency board represents the latest effort by the government to stabilize the local currency, which continues to depreciate, with most Zimbabweans preferring the US dollar.

Earlier this month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced plans to establish a "structured currency" to combat Zimbabwe's hyperinflation.

Chamisa argued that comprehensive political and economic reforms are necessary to address the country's deep-rooted challenges, including a confidence deficit, external shocks like drought and fluctuating commodity prices, and currency leakage. He criticized the government's reliance on ineffective fiscal and monetary policies, advocating instead for genuine reforms prioritizing accountability, transparency, and the rule of law to build a stable and prosperous economy.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1277 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 622 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2060 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2396 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1769 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 385 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1300 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2058 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 690 Views