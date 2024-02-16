Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

News / National

by Staff reporter

Manica Diamonds has entered the competition to secure the signature of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward, Khama Billiat.The premier soccer league team based in Mutare is one of three clubs showing interest in signing the 33-year-old former Warriors star, who is currently without a club.An executive member of Manica Diamonds, speaking anonymously, confirmed their interest in Billiat, stating, "He (Khama Billiat) is a talented player, and everyone wants to acquire him. We are no exception. At this stage, all I can disclose is that we are in communication with his representatives, and we are hopeful of outdoing our competitors."Reports surfaced on Tuesday indicating that Billiat is in advanced discussions with Dynamos, a top-tier league powerhouse, who are also pursuing the signature of former Highlanders and Orlando Pirates midfielder Kuda Mahachi.Aside from Dynamos, FC Platinum has also been mentioned as contenders for Billiat's services.The Mufakose-born player has faced difficulties finding a new club since his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired in June 2023.