Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Mutare

An unrepentant fake prophet has been reportedly on the run after duping unsuspecting people of their hard-earned money amounting to US$11 000, impregnating former fellow congregants and recruiting criminals in most parts of Manicaland and Harare.Allegations from highly placed sources claim that the prophet who is still at large roll out a co-ordinated series of fraudulent cases while seeking refugee from local indigenous postolic churches shrines."Initially, this man pretend to be honesty and desperate, whilst in actual fact targeting his next victims. Belatedly, we realised that he was of no fixed aboard when he camped at our shrine for more than two years, but it was too late to recover after he duped me us$11 000," Danny Mupereri, one of the victims has said."I lost us$11 000 hard cash to Daniel Mutore and I am appealing if indigenous churches and general public could help me ascertaining his whereabouts in our tireless efforts to recover our money which was meant to finance our mining business investment by then," Mupereri added."He misrepresented to us as a devoted Christian whilst in actual fact he was after women from the church. He was actually involved in sexual immorality when we realised that he turned our shrine into a love nest when he impregnated several women," Mupereri said."We have since cleansed the nearby areas adjacent to our shrine where he used in commission of these crimes,"We have also filed formal reports with the police to help us with investigations in ascertaining his whereabouts. We heard that he is claiming to be a prophet and church leader, and we are however scared that several people would have fallen victims of his unethical and criminal behaviour," Mupereri warned.Meanwhile, Daniel Mutore has since formed a church, recruited some accomplices into his Johane Masowe YeMuchinjiko where his recruits have been recently arrested and escape arrests in Harare recently.Daniel Mutore's junior prophet, Madzibaba Jalel Munondinzwei (22) is also on the run for allegedly sodomising two 12-year-old boys at his shrine in Hatfield.Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said they were appealing for information to help them arrest Madzibaba Munondinzwei.It is alleged that, "On December 23, 2023, Madzibaba was reported to have taken two boys aged 12 to his shrine. Madzibaba showed the two minors a pornographic video at the shrine during the night."At around 3am, Madzibaba was reported to have sodomised one of the boys and later the other one in a tent. The two boys reported the matter to Madzibaba's assistant and their mother where a police report was lodged," said Insp Chakanza.Munondinzwei is still at large after evading arrest whilst churches have also issued a warning statement to caution them against accommodating or entertaining Daniel Mutore at their shrines as they may fall victims of their modus operandi.