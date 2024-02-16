Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) says it is investigating allegations of corruption against three senior military commanders.In a statement to the media, and The NewsHawks in particular, the ZDF said it is investigating the issue which is now "sub judice" as due legal process is currently underway.The NewsHawks reported that three army generals have been removed from their positions and will be booted out of the military at the end of March over a corruption housing scandal.High-level security sources said Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe is cracking down on corruption and recently cashiered three commanders who include ZNA chief-of-staff (quartermaster)Major-General Hlanganani Dube, Major-General Paul Chima (ZDF inspector-general) - his own personal friend - and Major-General John Mupande, director-general of policy, public relations and international affairs at the ministry of Defence, over the issue.The ZDF says it maintains a zero-tolerance to corruption policy and will keep the public updated on any developments on the issue and the outcome of its investigation.