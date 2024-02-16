Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | Views
Government last year directed the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) to stop publishing local currency indexed inflation and switch to the blended rate, which it said was ideal as the country was transacting in multiple currencies.

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week cautioned against a blended inflation rate being used in Zimbabwe, saying it will trigger distortions in the economy.

Government last year directed the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) to stop publishing local currency indexed inflation and switch to the blended rate, which it said was ideal as the country was transacting in multiple currencies.

In coming up with a blended rate, government uses a weighted average of goods and services priced in Zimbabwe and United States (US) dollars.

The result was a sudden fall in the annual inflation rate from triple to double digit figures. But experts said the fall was not reflective of a price rage that has been roiling Zimbabweans since 2019.

Reflecting the grave consequences of rioting prices and exchange rate fragilities, the domestic unit has depreciated by 95% since January, according to the IMF.

On the official market, the currency has depreciated by 595% since January 2023, according to FEWS NET.

This was amid a backlash from industries, which warned of the ramifications of relying on distorted statistics if government proceeded with its plans.

But many of Zimbabwe's leading companies began calculating their own inflation rates to help them make decisions.

In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, an IMF executive said local dollar indexed inflation rates would be ideal for Zimbabwe as policies were based on the currency.

"We are of the view that publishing Zimdollar inflation will be helpful in terms of thinking about monetary policy and other policies," Wojciech Maliszewski, the IMF's European Department deputy chief, said.

"We have provided a lot of technical assistance to Zimbabwe in this and many other areas and it has improved. I think we have made very good progress, and we will continue on this. One factor that we are still considering is the publication of price statistics."

He spoke at the conclusion of a two-week visit to Zimbabwe by an IMF fact-finding mission to develop a Staff-Monitored

Programme, at the request of the government.

His views were in line with those shared by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), which slammed government soon after the announcement last year of the change to blended inflation.

The CZI said at the time it was important to run with both Zimbabwe dollar and US dollar indexed consumer price indices.

It argued that financial statements were being prepared in Zimbabwe dollars, which is the country's base currency.

"The US dollar is now the dominant currency in Zimbabwe's money supply and over 75% of spending is now in US dollars," the CZI said.

"As the proportion of US dollar expenditure continues to increase in the Zimbabwean economy, blended inflation will be under control, since the US dollar is a stable currency.

"However, blended inflation is of no significant use for economic agents, who are holding Zimbabwe dollars and US dollars and want to make decisions on what to do with the holdings.

"It is prudent for Zimstat to publish inflation figures separately as Zimbabwe dollar and US dollar inflation, as this would go a long way in business planning for the future," the CZI noted at the time.

Responding to questions about the continuing haemorrhaging of the Zimbabwe dollar, Maliszewski said two things had to be addressed to bring back stability.

"One thing is to make sure the fundamentals are addressed, that is addressing different sources of fiscal pressures," he said. "Some come from outside the budget including QFOs (quasi-fiscal operations), including state-owned enterprises and this needs to be addressed as part of the package. It needs to be a package.

"The second is the timing. Preparations take time so I would not rush it, but I would make sure it is all done properly, and the fundamentals are addressed first. What we discussed is the liberalisation of the foreign currency market and the steps in that direction of liberalisation are happening."

The IMF chief said government would need to consider all these suggestions with every policy that it puts in place.

"The suggestions that we were giving were about how to make sure that the fiscal pressures are addressed and there are these different ways of how they can be addressed that we discussed. The Treasury was very receptive to these suggestions," Maliszewski said.

The IMF called on government to make sure the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) reviews its quasi fiscal operations, which have propelled money supply growth, and piled up inflationary pressures on the economy.

RBZ governor John Mangudya told the Independent that: "There is what we call the ‘pass-through exchange rate' into the pricing system in Zimbabwe. We are now growing in an inflationary environment. That is not ideal. What is ideal is to grow in a non-inflationary environment. Where is the inflation coming from? It is coming from the local currency inflation.

"We need to come up with measures of stabilising the exchange rate so we can have growth in a stable environment. We are working on elements to ensure that going forward, the exchange rate is stable and won't disturb our resilience."

Source - the independent

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1278 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 753 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 622 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1391 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2060 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2397 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1769 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 386 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1300 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2058 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1321 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 690 Views