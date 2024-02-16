Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

A family in Silobela is demanding 55 head of cattle and US$8 500 as compensation before they can bury their son who was allegedly killed in a revenge attack.The family of Tinashe Manyeruke who was killed at Simana Business Centre in January has since dumped his decomposing body at one of the alleged attackers' home.Manyeruke was reportedly attacked and killed by Menelesi Ncube and Vitalis Ndlovu on 22 January after the duo accused him of having beaten up their brother sometime back.Manyeruke, according to police, was aboard a vehicle in which he had hitched a lift on his way home when the pair approached and attacked him.The driver had stopped to buy some groceries.While Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko only confirmed the murder of Manyeruke, he could not give details on the latest development.Silobela legislator Jonah Nyevera, however, said the family had since dumped the decomposed body at one of the perpetrators' family homestead."After they made their demands, the Ncube family only managed to raise 3 beasts which the deceased' family refused. They then took the body to the Ncube family homestead where it was then taken by police who conveyed it to the Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary," he said.Nyevera said two chiefs under whose jurisdiction the issue fell, have been meeting to resolve the matter to no avail."Chief Ruya and Malisa have been meeting regularly to try to solve the issue but it seems they are failing. We just hope the matter will be resolved soon because we need a decent burial for the deceased," said Nyevera.