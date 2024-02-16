Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

News / National

by Staff reporter

FEARING for the safety of Bosso executive members following a fight at the Highlanders clubhouse on 3 February, a concerned member has written to the club calling for punitive action to be taken against the alleged ‘aggressor' local businessman Tavengwa Zidya, also known as MaFridge.B-Metro last week published an article about an alleged fist fight between Zidya and former club chairman Johnfat Sibanda that reportedly happened at the clubhouse a day before the executive elections on 4 February.The two allegedly got physical with one another after exchanging unpleasant words in front of club members and patrons at the popular drinking joint, which over the last few months has been attracting a large clientele following major renovations.Neither of the two opened a police case after the alleged fight.A concerned club member Dumisani Mankunzini, however, feels aggressive behaviour by members towards elected office bearers, if left unpunished, will compromise the safety of those tasked to run the affairs of the Bulawayo giants.He wrote a letter seeking censure against Zidya for what he termed ‘behaviour that has consequences of leaving Highlanders leadership vulnerable to abuse by its members.'"Correspondence serves to register concern over the conduct of a club member towards an elected (formerly) executive. It is feared that if allowed to go on unabated such behaviour has the consequences of leaving Highlanders leadership vulnerable to abuse by its members or worse the general public."It is in that spirit that I appeal to the relevant authorities within the club structures to censure one Tavengwa Zidya whose unbecoming behaviour on the eve of the Highlanders executive elections certainly brought the name of the club into disrepute."He initially insulted the then executive chairman Johnfat Sibanda before uttering unprintable words towards Mr Sibanda. All this happened at the Highlanders Clubhouse and in the presence of visitors that were left ashamed by Zidya's transgressions at the club's leader," reads the letter.Mankunzini told the B-Metro Sport on Thursday morning that the letter is indeed authentic and that he is seeking justice for the former Highlanders boss, Sibanda."As a member, I hereby request action to be taken against (Zidya) so as to set an example of unacceptable conduct by the membership. The office of the Highlanders chairman, regardless of the incumbent, cannot be insulted and brought into harm in our watch hence the most civil thing that we request is punitive action on the aggressor. Injury to our leader is harm to all of us and that is not under debate at all. We may differ (in opinion) but respect and dignity remain sacrosanct."We await a response from your good office whose responsibility is to uphold the dignity and Ubuntu of our beloved club," concluded the letter.Last week Zidya rubbished claims that he was involved in an altercation with Sibanda.Highlanders' spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed that the club has received the letter.