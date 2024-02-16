Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rats eat man's savings

by Staff reporter
16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man who had allegedly been saving money in tins at his home, went berserk when he opened his "banks" to find scraps as rats had eaten the money while some of it had been corroded by rust.

Philip Sibanda from Pumula South allegedly crumpled mentally and set his room on fire in a suspected suicide bid on 12 February.

He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with severe burns after co-tenants rescued him.

Friends told B-Metro, he had been living frugally for some time claiming he was saving money for a "big thing."

Sibanda had been saving the money since last year and had been throwing R100, US$10 and US$20 notes but it could not be ascertained how much he had accumulated.

He is said to have told friends he had avoided checking on his money regularly to avoid temptation to spend it.

"Imagine the overwhelming despair when he finally opened his piggy bank and saw scraps of torn bank notes, rusted and useless money with rat droppings…" said a neighbour who asked not to be named.

Tsungirirai Ranganai, Sibanda's co-tenant, said he had been telling people close to him that he was depressed after finding his money gone.

"Yesterday, he came home drunk begging for $5 so that he could buy a plate of food at the shops. Midnight that's when he came back, making noise.''

"I woke up around 2am going to the toilet and decided to pass by Philip's room and check on his condition, he said he was feeling okay but thought he was having a severe bout influenza. I advised him to drink warm water.

She said she went to sleep.

"I was awakened by Philip shouting 'Vukani Sokusile! Phumani phandle!' (Wake up it's now morning! Go outside! At the top of his voice," she said.
The money tin

Ranganai sent her son to check what was happening, only to find that Sibanda had set fire to the house.

It was around 5 am.

Ranganai's husband - Mazanhi Gumi - said Sibanda who was engulfed in flames told him he wanted to kill himself.

"I beat out the flames and Philip fled from the house but he was already badly burnt on his back and other crucial parts of the body. I got burns on my back while rescuing him.

"The neighbours called the police, fire brigade, and a Bulawayo City Council ambulance to assist the victim to get medical attention" he said.

The landlord who was only identified as Mr Nicodema, who is related to Sibanda, said he was informed about the incident and rushed to assess the damage.

"I came hours ago only to find out that about three doors at my house have been destroyed and that includes  my bedroom and dining room," he said.

Sibanda is said to be still in hospital.

Source - BMetro
More on: #Rats, #Savings, #Man

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1278 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 670 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 753 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 622 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1391 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2060 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2397 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 387 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1300 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2058 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1321 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 690 Views