ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWE National Army Colonel is facing turbulent times after he was dragged to court by his employee for allegedly severely striking him with a hammer on the head over a salary dispute.Colonel Chance Mkhwananzi appeared at Western Commonage court last week on Friday before magistrate Mehluli Moyo facing an assault charge.He pleaded not guilty and was told it was his right to look for a lawyer or to be a self-actor.For the commencement of trial, he was remanded out of custody to 19 February.It is said that on a date not known by the prosecutor, Mkhwananzi got into a fierce argument with his employee Kudakwashe Arnold Makopa over salary.The court heard tempers flared between the pair and in a fit of anger Mkhwananzi allegedly dashed to a storeroom and reached for a hammer before racing back to the living room.It is alleged he found Makopa sitting on the sofa and struck him hard on the head, leaving him bleeding and unconscious in a pool of blood.Makopa later picked himself up and went to report the incident at Luveve Police Station leading to Mkhwananzi's arrest.Mkhwananzi was recently spared jail agony for bashing his wife accusing her of cheating on him with one of his employees and was fined $2 5000 or four months in jail. He paid a fine.