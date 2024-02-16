News / National
Hospital worker commits suicide
16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs
Mvurwi Hospital employee Gilbert Chirima committed suicide by hanging this morning.
He was 37.
Sources familiar with the incident said he was found hanging from the roof trusses by neighbours at the nurses' quarters.
"We are saddened by this incident he was found hanging from the roof trusses we do not know what pushed him to that," the source said.
Source - Byo24News