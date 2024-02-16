News / National
Businessman threatens to shoot client
16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | Views
A 62-YEAR-OLD Plumtree businessman is in trouble after he threatened to shoot a client in his supermarket.
Mika Magazine Sibanda appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing threats to commit murder case.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to March 5 out of custody.
Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on February 22 at Golden Harmony supermarket in Plumtree town Sibanda threatened to kill Aly Kikings by pointing a pistol at him.
Fearing for his life Kikings fell down while Sibanda shouted," get out of my supermarket before l kill you."
The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Sibanda.
Source - Byo24News