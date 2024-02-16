Businessman threatens to shoot client

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 62-YEAR-OLD Plumtree businessman is in trouble after he threatened to shoot a client in his supermarket.Mika Magazine Sibanda appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing threats to commit murder case.He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to March 5 out of custody.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on February 22 at Golden Harmony supermarket in Plumtree town Sibanda threatened to kill Aly Kikings by pointing a pistol at him.Fearing for his life Kikings fell down while Sibanda shouted," get out of my supermarket before l kill you."The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Sibanda.