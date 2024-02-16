Caps United join Billiat race

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS United have joined the race to sign clubless former Warriors star Khama Billiat who is expected to jet into the country today.Billiat, who has been without a team since leaving South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June last year, has sparked a stampede amongst local teams since Zimpapers Sport exclusively revealed that he was on his way to Dynamos this week.The Glamour Boys are well in touch with their top target who has already made a request to have the jersey Number 12 reserved for him.He was supposed to travel from South Africa to finalize his deal with DeMbare on Thursday but delayed a bit as he was yet to agree terms with the country's biggest team.Not only that, Billiat had been formally engaged by other teams who have tabled their offers to have him in their ranks.And amongst those teams are Makepekepe, who have put together a competitive sum to lure the man who briefly played for them back in 2010 before he crossed down south.Makepekepe have every reason to feel confident that they will be the most attractive prospect for the 33-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town man.Apart from tabling an equally attractive purse for the once highest played player in the South African Premiership, just like other competitors have offered, the Green Machine are under the tutelage of the very coach who gave Billiat his Premiership debut 14 years ago in Lloyd Chitembwe.With established names dominating at CAPS United back in 2010, Billiat, a then loanee from Aces Youth Soccer Academy, sat on the bench as the likes of Tafadzwa Rusike and George Karimupfumbi were the main attractions as Makepekepe opened their season against newcomers Douglas Warriors at Rufaro.Makepekepe found the going tough, finding it hard to breach the Beaven Gwamure-coached team powered by players like Raphiel Manuvire, Lot Chiwunga and Tawanda Mparati.And Chitembwe threw in the pint-sized Billiat with the fans in total disapproval.But as the games came quickly and thickly, Billiat proved to be the X-factor, helping CAPS United to pick up crucial points before Ajax Cape Town took him away.Billiat might consider repaying the faith given to him by the club and Chitembwe when no one else believed in him and might end up deciding to re-join the team.At 33, Billiat knows he still has a chance to play outside the country especially in China where he was once on demand and Makepekepe are most likely to offer him that opportunity having partnered with China-based Walter Musanhu-owned Jadel Football Academy where the latter would facilitate the movement of players from the Green Machine to Asian leagues.But Dynamos remain well ahead with a huge chance of landing the forward given they have agreed in almost everything.They will also offer him a chance to play continental football again as the Glamour Boys will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.Reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum and their closest pursuers in the race last year Manica Diamonds are also in the race to land the prized player.But Zimpapers Sports can reveal that Manica Diamonds are already out of contention given what Billiat's expectations outside money.Ngezi Platinum are in with a chance but the real race is between Dynamos and CAPS United. A source, privy to the goings-on, said Billiat will arrive today to weigh the options on the ground."Billiat will be in the country tomorrow (today). He will assess everything for himself and see what's best for him," he said."Let me assure you that he will sign for any of the three clubs that is CAPS United, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum although Manica Diamonds might be in with a faint chance."