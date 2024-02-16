Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps United join Billiat race

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United have joined the race to sign clubless former Warriors star Khama Billiat who is expected to jet into the country today.

Billiat, who has been without a team since leaving South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June last year, has sparked a stampede amongst local teams since Zimpapers Sport exclusively revealed that he was on his way to Dynamos this week.

The Glamour Boys are well in touch with their top target who has already made a request to have the jersey Number 12 reserved for him.

He was supposed to travel from South Africa to finalize his deal with DeMbare on Thursday but delayed a bit as he was yet to agree terms with the country's biggest team.

Not only that, Billiat had been formally engaged by other teams who have tabled their offers to have him in their ranks.

And amongst those teams are Makepekepe, who have put together a competitive sum to lure the man who briefly played for them back in 2010 before he crossed down south.

Makepekepe have every reason to feel confident that they will be the most attractive prospect for the 33-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town man.

Apart from tabling an equally attractive purse for the once highest played player in the South African Premiership, just like other competitors have offered, the Green Machine are under the tutelage of the very coach who gave Billiat his Premiership debut 14 years ago in Lloyd Chitembwe.

With established names dominating at CAPS United back in 2010, Billiat, a then loanee from Aces Youth Soccer Academy, sat on the bench as the likes of Tafadzwa Rusike and George Karimupfumbi were the main attractions as Makepekepe opened their season against newcomers Douglas Warriors at Rufaro.

Makepekepe found the going tough, finding it hard to breach the Beaven Gwamure-coached team powered by players like Raphiel Manuvire, Lot Chiwunga and Tawanda Mparati.

And Chitembwe threw in the pint-sized Billiat with the fans in total disapproval.

But as the games came quickly and thickly, Billiat proved to be the X-factor, helping CAPS United to pick up crucial points before Ajax Cape Town took him away.

Billiat might consider repaying the faith given to him by the club and Chitembwe when no one else believed in him and might end up deciding to re-join the team.

At 33, Billiat knows he still has a chance to play outside the country especially in China where he was once on demand and Makepekepe are most likely to offer him that opportunity having partnered with China-based Walter Musanhu-owned Jadel Football Academy where the latter would facilitate the movement of players from the Green Machine to Asian leagues.

But Dynamos remain well ahead with a huge chance of landing the forward given they have agreed in almost everything.

They will also offer him a chance to play continental football again as the Glamour Boys will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

Reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum and their closest pursuers in the race last year Manica Diamonds are also in the race to land the prized player.

But Zimpapers Sports can reveal that Manica Diamonds are already out of contention given what Billiat's expectations outside money.

Ngezi Platinum are in with a chance but the real race is between Dynamos and CAPS United. A source, privy to the goings-on, said Billiat will arrive today to weigh the options on the ground.

"Billiat will be in the country tomorrow (today). He will assess everything for himself and see what's best for him," he said.

"Let me assure you that he will sign for any of the three clubs that is CAPS United, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum although Manica Diamonds might be in with a faint chance."

Source - The Herald

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

7 hrs ago | 318 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1268 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 668 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 747 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 620 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2057 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2395 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1766 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 778 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1240 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 383 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 675 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1293 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2054 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1319 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1276 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1061 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 816 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 689 Views