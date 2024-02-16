Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has issued a stern warning to vendors who are operating illegally along 5th Avenue.

They have until tomorrow to leave the road or have their wares confiscated by the council.

The BCC is on a mission to decongest the city and restore order. It is targeting illegal taxi operators and vendors who are occupying the pavements of the city's roads. The BCC, in partnership with Terracotta Private Limited, reopened Egodini taxi rank on 5 February. It also directed commuter operators to stop operating from the central business district.

The BCC, after consultations with informal traders, decided to open 5th Avenue and some sections of 2nd Avenue for vending, subject to the renovation of the places. This meant that the council temporarily closed the road to make way for the construction of vending bays.

In a statement yesterday, Town Clerk Christopher Dube gave an ultimatum to vendors to leave the road or risk being raided.

"All traders and vending activities along 5th Avenue are requested to vacate the road to allow the implementation of the Council resolution of the 7th February 2024 no later than Sunday, 18 February 2024. Failure to comply will lead to enforcement. This is to accommodate cleaning of the area, demarcation of bays, and construction of safe working spaces and allocation of vending bays in the usual manner."

He said that the council resolved to temporarily close a portion of 5th Avenue to accommodate 500 informal trading bays. He said that informal traders, through their representatives, have been informed of the council's resolutions to vacate the streets.

"Meetings have been held by the city and members of the Bulawayo Informal Sector Working Group for the implementation of the resolution. At the meetings held earlier this week, members and leaders of the various associations were requested to inform their members that a portion of 5th Avenue will be temporarily closed to accommodate vending bays. Roadshows and public announcements are also being carried out to engage the informal sector."

Mr Dube said all the informal traders are required to have a valid vendors licence before they start operating in the city centre. He said that registration is being done at Dugmore Vending Offices (former Dugmore Clinic) along Basch Street and 6th Avenue.

Mr Dube said informal traders should pay a central business district licence fees costing US$23 per year, monthly rentals $11, 50 per month. He said that it is alleged that vendors operating illegally are paying space barons US$1 per day.

The Town Clerk said those operating outside the city centre are expected to pay US$11, 50 annually while paying US$5, 75 monthly rentals.

He said that applicants are required to produce their Identity Documents, processed fingerprint forms (vetted by CID), proof of residence for a property in Bulawayo (in the form of a water or electricity bill), two passport size photos and requisite fees for the licence.

He said that for those trading in fruits and vegetables, they should produce pre-examination for contagious diseases and lessons on food handling with the City of Bulawayo Health Services Department (Khami Road Clinic).

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #BCC, #Vendors, #Street

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

7 hrs ago | 318 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1268 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 668 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 747 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 620 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2057 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2395 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1766 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 778 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1240 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 383 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 675 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1293 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2054 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1319 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1276 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1061 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 816 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 689 Views