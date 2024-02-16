4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four women from Hatcliffe, convicted last week for assaulting another woman whom they accused of "snatching" a man, have each been sentenced to nine months in jail. The group comprises Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, and Olleyn Vinyungwi, who gained notoriety after a video of the incident went viral on social media.Initially, they were handed a 12-month sentence, with part of it suspended conditionally. However, Mitchell Kariwo, their alleged accomplice, pleaded not guilty, and her trial is set to commence on Monday. The convictions of the four women were secured through their guilty pleas.The victim, Alice Chachayi, also resides in Hatcliffe. Prosecutors successfully argued that on February 1, the five assailants attacked Chachayi, accusing her of being involved with Zeripah's husband.Magistrate Gamuchirai Gore, during sentencing, emphasized the severity of the injuries inflicted upon the complainant. Driven by the intention to harm, the assault resulted in permanent damage, affecting Chachayi's health and marriage."The medical assessment revealed severe injuries to her left leg and eye, with the likelihood of permanent harm," stated the magistrate, emphasizing the premeditated nature of the attack. "Their actions, including stripping the victim, aimed to degrade and humiliate her, compromising her dignity."The magistrate rejected the idea of community service, deeming it inappropriate for the gravity of the offense. While acknowledging that the offenders were first-time offenders and married, the magistrate emphasized that not all first-time offenders should be spared from imprisonment.Consequently, the four were sentenced to 12 months in prison, with three months suspended under the condition of avoiding similar offenses within five years.