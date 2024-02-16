Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimdancehall artist Jah Signal has issued an apology to gospel musicians Charles and Olivia Charamba for copyright infringement, leading to the removal of two of his tracks from YouTube.Jah Signal gained attention this week when his 2018 song "Sweetie," which had amassed 6 million views, was taken down from YouTube due to a copyright claim by the Charambas. The song featured an interpolation of the Charambas' "Kana Vanhu Vangu."In 2018, Charles Charamba expressed concerns in an interview, stating that he found "Sweetie" blasphemous and contradictory to his moral beliefs, as he had not given his consent.Another track, "Tengai Mafuta," released in 2023, faced a similar fate over copyright violations.Taking to Facebook, Jah Signal shared an image of the Charambas with a heartfelt caption: "Elders for life. From the bottom of my heart, I love you mom and dad, I'm so sorry."In a previous statement, the Charambas mentioned that they had not initially intended to pursue copyright infringement claims against Jah Signal's "Sweetie" video until he sampled another one of their songs.This incident isn't the first time artists have sampled the Charambas' songs, and it suggests that more copyright claims may follow.