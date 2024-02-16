Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

A UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean has come to the rescue of Mzilikazi residents after drilling boreholes to address the suburb's acute water shortages.Bulawayo residents are currently enduring 120 hours of water rationing due to the low water levels at the city's six major supply dams of Umzingwane, Upper Ncema, Lower Ncema, Mtshabezi, Inyankuni and Insiza Mayfair.Umzingwane Dam has since been decommissioned due to very low water levels.Mzilikazi residents chairperson Jacob Magutshwa yesterday confirmed the assistance from the Good Samaritan, identified as Nicolet Luwanda."The project started three years ago. We are being assisted by a resident from the R Square, who is currently in the diaspora. We drilled some boreholes last Friday and the project is going on well," Magutshwa said."Squares A, E and Y are also working towards the drilling of the boreholes, getting help from well-wishers. Surveying has been done and drilling will begin anytime. Square V had a borehole drilled, but awaiting equipment that will complement the borehole," Magutshwa said.Many Mzilikazi residents are reportdely walking long distances in search of water."Our only sources of water are Thokozani flats, Barbourfields police camp, Mzilikazi Youth Centre and Makokoba township. So if we get these boreholes, we would not face water challenges anymore," he added.