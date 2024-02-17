Latest News Editor's Choice


Kaindu gets licence

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FINALLY, he gets his papers. Highlanders have revealed that coach Kelvin Kaindu has secured his work permit.

The coach will resume his full duties today, the club's communications officer, Nozibelo Maphosa told Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday.

The delay in accessing the permit had kept Kaindu on the sidelines, since he arrived in the country early January. He had been forced to watch his team's pre-season training from a distance as he was still waiting for his work permit.

Today the coach will sit on the bench for the first time since his re-appointment as Highlanders take on Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium.

"The coach has now resumed working after receiving his papers. Everything is now in order and we are looking forward to the start of the season," said Maphosa.

Highlanders will start their league campaign with a massive game against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium before they face Chiefs in the second week of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Today's friendly encounter against Chiefs will be Bosso's second official friendly match for the season after winning 1-0 against Greenfuel in Gweru last week.

In this window, Bosso have bolstered their squad by signing midfielders Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock from the USA and Brian Ndlovu from Adachi, defender Brian Mlotshwa formerly with Hwange and striker Reason Sibanda who was with Arenel has also joined Bosso.

The club has also gone on to extend the contracts of Darlington Mukuli, Gillian Nyathi, Talent Dube, Prince Ndlovu and the Mushore brothers, McKinnon and Mason.

Defender Mvelo Khoza and midfielder Akim Nkomo have been promoted from the development side.

As for Bulawayo Chiefs, they lost the services of their captain Malvin Mkolo, creative midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe and attacker Billy Veremu to Simba Bhora.

Some of the players who also left the Chiefs camp are veteran Danny Phiri, Kim Joe Sibanda, and Mandlenkosi Gasela.

They are a completely new outfit ahead of the new season.

The ambitious Amakhosi Amahle managed to retain a few key players from last season in enterprising rightback Malvern Hativagoni and midfielder Panashe Shoko while defensive midfielders Never Rauzhi formerly with Triangle and Tavonga Buda from Division One side Jordan Sinnot joined the club as new signings.

Since Bosso last won the league title in 2006, only Kaindu has come close to ending the league title jinx.

Kaindu who is making a return to Bosso lost the title to Dynamos on goal difference in two consecutive seasons. In 2012, Bosso finished the season with 69 points the same as DeMbare, but the latter won the title due to a superior goal difference.

In 2013, the two giants finished the season level on 54 points and DeMbare won the title on goal difference again.

Last season Bosso finished in fifth place, eleven points adrift of eventual champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.


Source - The Sunday News
