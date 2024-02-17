Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo set for major transformation

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO is experiencing a renaissance as investor interest is surging, reindustrialisation efforts taking root and multi-million dollar projects underway, signalling a promising future for the city.

The Bulawayo City Council is spearheading a remarkable transformation with 16 major capital projects underway, encompassing diverse sectors from transport to education, industry and commerce. At the heart of this resurgence is the development of a state-of-the-art Egodini Bus Terminus, with Phase 1A of the project having been recently completed.

The terminus, once fully completed is set to revolutionise the public transport sector in the region, with the ambitious endeavour reflecting Bulawayo's commitment to modernisation and enhanced connectivity.

The city is also witnessing the emergence of vibrant shopping malls that are promising to elevate the retail landscape and provide a dynamic shopping experience for residents and visitors alike. These developments are not only reshaping the physical landscape but also instilling a renewed sense of vibrancy and economic activity in Bulawayo.

In a bid to bolster the city's educational framework, the establishment of new colleges is also underway, reflecting the commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce and cultivating a knowledge-based economy. This investment in education is a testament to Bulawayo's dedication to empowering its residents and fostering intellectual growth.

Furthermore, the reindustrialisation drive is breathing new  life into Bulawayo, with the construction of factories and office parks. These initiatives are poised to reignite the city's industrial prowess, creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

The confluence of these transformative projects underscores an era of revitalisation and optimism for Bulawayo under the Second Republic, as the city reclaims its status as a vibrant economic and cultural centre, the investment interest it has garnered serves as a testament to its potential and allure for local and international stakeholders.

According to the latest council report, as of December, the city had 16 major capital projects being undertaken in the city, which are all at various levels of development.

These projects include the Egodini Bus Terminus being undertaken by Terracotta Trading, the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe Student accommodation complex in Matsheumhlophe, Mater Dei Hospital extension, Harvest House International Conference Centre and a wedding venue being constructed by an S Ndlovu in Emakhandeni.

Red Cross is also constructing offices in North End, AP Glendening is constructing an office park, Bakers Inn; a new factory in Belmont, a new primary school is being constructed by Sabi Junior School in Richmond, Ubanet Trust is constructing a maternity home in North End while Nathoo is constructing a shopping mall.
Gadgerry Investments, Fachinik Properties and Mrs Petkah are all constructing shops, a Mr and Mrs Hadebe are building a shopping mall while K and C Mhlophe are constructing an academic college.

To add on to these major projects, just in December last year council received 14 building plans for commercial properties to be constructed and two for industrial properties, which were all valued at US$2 million.

Commenting on these developments Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matebeleland Chapter past vice-president and businessman, Mr Louis Herbst said these capital projects signify a significant step towards the revival of the city's industries and the overall growth and development of Bulawayo. He said the implementation of these projects holds immense promise for the revival of the city's industries.

"Revitalising key infrastructure such as Egodini and the establishment of a new factory by Bakers Inn are crucial steps in rejuvenating the city's economic landscape. These initiatives are poised to create employment opportunities, attract investment, and stimulate economic activity in the region.

"Furthermore, the BCC's commitment to these projects bodes well for the growth and development of Bulawayo. The construction of modern shopping malls and the establishment of academic colleges will not only enhance the city's commercial and educational offerings but also contribute to its overall attractiveness as a destination for investment, tourism, and residence," said Mr Herbst.

"The creation of a conducive environment for business and education will undoubtedly foster a vibrant and sustainable urban ecosystem, positioning Bulawayo as a hub of economic and social development in the region," he added.

Mr Herbst noted that these projects align with President Mnangagwa's national vision 2030 agenda of turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle class income society.

"When local councils work hand in hand with the national vision, local and national interests converge, making a significant impact on the economic development of the country. By aligning with the President's national vision, these projects will contribute to employment creation, economic stability, and overall development in line with the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe.

"As a representative of the business community in Matebeleland, I believe that the successful implementation of these projects will not only benefit the city of Bulawayo but also contribute to the realisation of Zimbabwe's vision 2030. It is essential for the BCC to ensure that these development projects are executed efficiently, transparently, and in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to maximise their impact," he said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Matebeleland Chapter vice-president, Mr Joseph Gunda noted that these are exciting projects and developments that will propel Bulawayo as a modern city with the projects bringing along state-of-the-art machinery and technology.

"This is part of the revival of industries in Bulawayo with the expectations that hi-tech will bring along high quality products at affordable prices to the region particularly bread. New developments on academic colleges are in line with Government's thrust on Education 5.0, thus keeping Bulawayo on track with Regional and International standards"The Egodini project will decongest the Central Business District and maintain Bulawayo as a smart city. New shopping malls are in line with Regional and International trends as this will also decongest the CBD, further all these projects will create employment for the City and thus help to increase the GDP of the region," said Mr Gunda.

He further noted that these developments will attract more local and foreign investors to the city.

The influx of capital projects in the city comes at a time that the local authority is working on expanding its Central Business District (CBD) which will see it stretch up to Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, together with the establishment of district commercial centres.

According to the City of Bulawayo's Master Plan for the years 2019 to 2034, the CBD will be expanded with an urban design framework and Local Development Plan set to be commissioned which focuses on public space, landscaping, and building design guidelines.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Luveve, #Road, #Rehab

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

4 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kaindu gets licence

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

18 hrs ago | 478 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

20 hrs ago | 712 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

20 hrs ago | 691 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

20 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

21 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

23 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

23 hrs ago | 1835 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 498 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 254 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 805 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 669 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 325 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 872 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 430 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 695 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 401 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1481 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2199 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 486 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1501 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2486 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1878 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 803 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1327 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 551 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 215 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 191 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 488 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 448 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 752 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1030 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 243 Views