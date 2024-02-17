Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to headline the National Youth Day celebrations at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo on Wednesday with Youth Development, Empowerment and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire saying preparations for the day are at an advanced stage.

Speaking at the venue where he had gone to assess progress, Minister Machakaire said President Mnangagwa was going to be the guest of honour at the important event.

He said youths from the country's 10 provinces were expected to converge on the venue, which was deliberately chosen to showcase the technical ability of youths that were enrolling at vocational training centres (VTCs) and their value in the achievement of the country's vision of having an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

"I am happy that the preparations are going on very well here at Mushagashe in Masvingo. We are at 80 percent and the atmosphere is jubilant as you can see. People are very excited and eagerly waiting to be with the Head of State and Government, President Mnangagwa. This year we have changed our approach to the whole thing. We saw it important to have the commemorations at a vocational training centre because we want to be showing the country's youths that they can enrol here and learn a number of valuable life transforming skills.

"There are a number of them here including sewing, carpentry, welding, agriculture in all its facets and many others. We want our youths to be aware that they can do such courses, that way we can fight idleness which leads to drug and substance abuse and other vices that are caused by redundancy," said Minister Machakaire.

The day will be commemorated under the theme: "Positioning youth empowerment and development towards Vision 2030."

Minister Machakaire said the day was not going to see the youths getting T-shirts but they were going to have a number of critical life transforming tangibles.

"We have said T-shirts are not important. We want something tangible that will leave an imprint on the lives of our youths so we expect the President to leave something that the youths will enjoy."

The National Youth Day celebrates the works of the veteran nationalist and late former President Robert Mugabe, who was born on 21 February. The commemorations will be held outside the capital Harare in the spirit of devolution and in line with President Mnangagwa's pronouncements that the capital city should not have a monopoly over national events.

The President has reiterated that all national events were going to be rotating among the country's provinces in the spirit of decentralisation and devolution. He said it was going to afford the national leadership an opportunity to concentrate its focus on the specific and peculiar needs of the area hosting the national event.

Cde Machakaire who is also the Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs said they were alert to the fact that they were leading a highly expectant demographic dividend that expected the Government to craft youth development policies that address socio-economic and political issues affecting them on a daily basis. He added that the youths were an important political and economic constituency whose aspirations should not be ignored and were supposed to be mainstreamed in all development planning programmes for the attainment of that national Vision 2030.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mugabe, #Day

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Kaindu gets licence

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

19 hrs ago | 707 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

19 hrs ago | 684 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

21 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

22 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

22 hrs ago | 1829 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 494 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 254 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 802 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 667 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 322 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 872 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 429 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 691 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 401 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1478 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2196 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 485 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1498 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2485 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1874 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 802 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1325 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 551 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 215 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 191 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 488 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 448 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 750 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1027 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 243 Views