Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has passed a resolution compelling residents and businesses to pay 80 percent of their rates in foreign currency, arguing that service providers were demanding forex.

The motion has, however, put council and residents at crossroads with residents calling for Government to intervene. According to a confidential council report, initially the directive was meant to come to effect when the local authority effects debt recovery measures but councillors instead decided that it be the new policy for all council bills. Effectively residents will be paying just 20 percent in local currency.

Confirming the decision, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said they had no choice but to implement the move as most of their service providers were demanding that they pay 80 percent of their charges in foreign currency.

"It is a clear directive, if a resident is billed US$100 they must come with US$80 in hard currency and the US$20 will be the one that will be paid in local currency using the day's bank rate. This move was necessitated by the fact that all our service providers are demanding 100 percent forex or 80 percent forex to those that still take local currency. The decision has already come into effect as councillors have passed the motion. This is all necessitated by the fact that we also need to provide effective services to our residents and that is the only way we can remain afloat," said Mr Dube.

Questioned whether this was a legal directive considering the country's Treasury laws, the Town Clerk said there was nothing amiss as the United States dollar was considered legal tender.

"Statutory 142 of 2019 is clear on the use of multicurrency so there is nothing wrong which we are doing, people can still pay the 20 percent in local currency, everything we are doing is above board and legal," said Mr Dube.

The move has elicited a wave of disapproval, with residents expressing apprehension over the implications of the new policy.

The decision has further sparked fears of exacerbating financial strain on residents, particularly those who may face difficulties in accessing foreign currency.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube expressed shock at the directive saying that showed that the local authority was not pro-poor but was turning themselves into an elitist grouping.

"The economy of the country is not yet dollarised, who are they to dollarise the economy, this is unacceptable. The Government must intervene in this madness. Workers are not even getting foreign currency, where do they expect them to get it to pay the rates. Consider even the elderly and the pensioners, this is a serious crisis, who did they consult, they just want to ensure the suffering of people," said Mr Dube.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) secretary for administration, Mr Thembelani Dube also called for Government intervention saying the resolution was illegal.

"As residents we know that Zimbabwe has a multi-currency regime and services should be charged using any currency pegged as per the auction rate, now what they are doing is coming up with their own policies which are contrary to what the country's laws say, meaning they are now in their own country which is not Zimbabwe, even the country's national budget was clear in terms of the multi-currency, this is honestly unacceptable," said Mr Dube.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #BCC, #Forex, #Rates

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Kaindu gets licence

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

19 hrs ago | 707 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

19 hrs ago | 685 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

19 hrs ago | 731 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

21 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

23 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

23 hrs ago | 1831 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 494 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 254 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 803 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 667 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 323 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 872 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 429 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 693 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 401 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1478 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2197 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 486 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1499 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2485 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1876 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 802 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1325 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 551 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 215 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 191 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 488 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 448 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 751 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1029 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 243 Views