Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, has been accused of using his influence to deploy members of the support unit (SU) to guard a gold mine in Midlands where he allegedly has interests.

Sources said Matanga has links to Parkgate mine situated about 30kilometres from Kwekwe off the Kwekwe-Zhombe road.

The mine was owned by the late Guy Georgious.

It is now under his surviving spouse Mrs Georgious and tributed to one Moses Chako, an associate of Matanga.

A tribute is an agreement with a mine to give mining rights that allow an individual or an entity to mine on their own.

Investigations revealed that armed members of the ZRP's SU take turns day and night guarding the mine.

Senior police officers said the deployments were questionable and unprocedural.

Investigations by Standard People revealed that at least five armed members of the SU are always stationed at the mine at any given time.

The ZRPs SU is an operational province,which plays a pivotal role in supporting other police provinces in fighting crime.

Sources said the deployments of members of the SU members began last year with promises that they will receive extra allowances.

 "The arrangement was that they were to get allowances similar to those given to those on VIP duties, but nothing has come," a source close to the matter said.

"Instead, they are still getting the same salaries like their peers despite the extra duties and they are not happy."

Sources said the officers are also not getting any extra incentives from the mine despite the meals given to other general workers.

Matanga when contacted for comment yesterday on the deployments of SU members to guard a mine he is alleged to have interests in said he will investigate the matter.

"I am out of the office, but I will have to check with the officers on the ground," Matanga said.

When Standard People asked him about his interests in the mine, he said: "Currently, I am more involved in farming than mining. However, I will check on the SU deployments."

Sources, however, said Matanga was not a first time visitor to the mine.

In August last year, four workers Claudius Chakwesha, Tawanda Rusere, Dzingai Masuku and Fanuel Kikini were arrested on charges of stealing two gold nuggets at the mine and purchased vehicles from the proceeds.

The vehicles were impounded as exhibits, but the courts refused to prosecute because of lack of evidence after it emerged that they bought the cars way before the alleged theft.

However, the matter was resolved in an out of court agreement where the quartet was directed to pay US$6000, the alleged value of the lost gold nuggets, to recover their vehicles.

Matanga was named acting commissioner-general after long-serving ZRP Commissioner-General Augustne Chihuri retired in December 2017.

He was made substantive commissioner-general in February 2018.

Matanga, who had been deputy commissioner-deneral since 1992, was in 2020 accused of being involved in a raft of corrupt activities including inflating prices of police vehicles.

The allegations were raised in a letter by then independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa to former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo.

Mliswa accused Matanga of unprocedurally purchasing 80 police vehicles from Croco Motors without going through tender procedures.

Reports emerged in 2021 that investigations into the matter stalled because of failure of a key state witness, former Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe chief executive officer Nyasha Chizu, to access vital information after he was removed from office.

In February 2021, UK government imposed sanctions on Matanga for what was termed gross human rights violations alongside then state security minister Owen Ncube, intelligence director Isaac Moyo and army commander Anselem Sanyatwe.

Source - the standard
More on: #Police, #Gold, #Mine

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Kaindu gets licence

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

19 hrs ago | 707 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

19 hrs ago | 684 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

20 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

22 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

22 hrs ago | 1829 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 494 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 254 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 802 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 667 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 322 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 872 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 429 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 691 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 401 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1478 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2196 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 485 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1498 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2485 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1874 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 802 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1325 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 551 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 215 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 191 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 488 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 448 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 750 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1027 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 243 Views