Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

IS this the Lynoth Chikuhwa that the Highlanders faithful want?

It was a friendly match but Chikuhwa's instinct in front of the goal was on point.

He scored both goals against Bulawayo Chiefs as Bosso won their second consecutive friendly match ahead of a season expected to be explosive.

Last week Bosso edged Greenfuel 1-0 in a friendly tie played in Gweru.

Chikuhwa is a player one would have expected to be very low in confidence given his poor showing last season.

It was a season in which he scored a paltry two goals.

When the axe fell on his fellow forwards Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya, some thought that he should have been part of those on the exit list.

Could these two goals be Chikuhwa's redemption? Only time and competition will tell.

Highlanders assistant coach Try Ncube said he was happy with Chikuhwa's performance

"He is a good boy and you will be seeing more of him," said Ncube who barked instructions from the touchline yesterday.

It was perhaps a deliberate move as head coach Kelvin Kaindu only got his work permit on Friday.

In his absence, Ncube and second assistant coach Agent Sawu have been handling the first team training affairs.

Chiefs' coach, Thulani Sibanda said his team still needs to work on their fitness.

"We started the game well but fizzled out along the way. We still have to work on our match fitness," said Sibanda.
Bosso had Raphel Pitisi in goal.

Archford Faira, Marvellous Chigumira , Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba made up the defence.

Melikhaya Ncube, Mason Mushore, Reason Sibanda and Godfrey Makaruse made the midfield while Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube were upfront.

Chiefs had experienced players in Bukhosi Sibanda and Xolisani "Scara" Moyo in their team.

Meanwhile, Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs reserve sides played to a goalless draw in a lunchtime kick-off just before the main friendly match.

Initially, the two sides were meant to play a single encounter but coaches from both sides are said to have pleaded with powers that be to give more players game time resulting in the scheduling of the curtain raiser match.

Highlanders also fielded Brian Mlotshwa, Malvin Sibanda, Andrew Tandi, Calvin Chigonero and Prince Ndlovu in the reserve side which was dominated by a number of players from their Bosso 90 development side.

Chiefs had the likes of Miguel Feldman, Donald Katsande, and Mpilwende Dube on their reserve side.

The first half was largely dominated by Bosso who had a fair share of chances at goal but could not convert.

Chiefs had an improved second half but nothing could separate the two sides at the end of regulation time.

Source - The Chronicle
