Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CROWD pulling rhumba music outfit Insimbi ZeZhwane have officially joined the ruling party Zanu-PF.

The trail blazing band, known for their lively performances lost lead vocalist Elvis "Ma Eli" Mathe and band member Thembinkosi "Maviri" Mpofu in an car accident last year.

Co-founding lead member Brema, born Meluleki Moyo, is holding fort and trying to keep the band together.

On Saturday afternoon, the band performed at an event in Emganwini suburb organised by Young Women for Economic Development Bulawayo Province where the organisation's vice chairperson Bridget Wusimbe revealed how she convinced the band to join the revolutionary party.

"Insimbi ZeZhwane lost their colleagues in an accident on their way to a Zanu-PF rally to drum up support for His Excellency Cde Mnangagwa before last year's elections and today the surviving members are still trying to pick up the pieces and keep the band together. Zanu-PF is a party that has the youth at heart and I told my brother Brema that Insimbi ZeZhwane will not be left out of the economic agenda that is being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa and today we officially welcome them to the ruling party.

"Our wish is to see Insimbi ZeZhwane with a fully equipped studio where they will work to produce more music and continue as the band that we all love," said Wusimbe.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Area 5 chairman Mnothisi Nsingo welcomed the band into the party structures and said as young people Insimbi ZeZhwane can look forward to benefitting from projects tailor made for the youth that are being spearheaded by Government.

"Welcome to the only party that champions the needs of the youth. I will soon meet the party leadership to see how best we can assist you realise your dream of owning a studio and let me reassure you that Zanu-PF is the only party that has the interests of the youth at heart.

"Young people like yourselves are at the centre of the economic policies that the ruling party is pushing for so you made the right decision to join the party structures," said Nsingo.

Brema said the band will continue to honour the memory the late Ma Eli and Maviri by making more music and continue growing as a band.

Source - The Chronicle

