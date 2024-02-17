Man up for torching lover's property

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man, who allegedly set his lover's bedroom on fire destroying property, was sentenced to two years in prison by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware who convicted him of malicious damage to property.Trust Chinandoro of Ingwizi growth point, Mphoengs, who pleaded guilty to the charges, will, however serve an effective one year jail term after six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.Chinandoro had another six months suspended on condition he restitutes her lover Langanani Dube the sum of R21 000 before August 30.According to State papers, on December 30, the accused visited Dube who stays in Matiwana village, where they had a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.Chinandoro turned violent resulting in her lover fleeing from the scene.The court heard that Chinandoro set ablaze her girlfriend's bedroom.Dube was told that her bedroom hut was on fire and efforts to put it out were in vain.