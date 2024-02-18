Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Norton National Assembly representative Mr Temba Mliswa has been appointed Village Headman for Mliswa village in Shurugwi, Midlands province under Chief Banga has warned the public against purchasing stands in Rusape from Brobondo (Pvt) Ltd due to fraudulent activities, initiating legal action and urging caution to protect against potential financial loss.

Below are tweets from Mliswa's X (formerly Tweeter) account:

"WARNING! Land Baron Alert! As a Director&Shareholder of Muungwe  Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Reg No. 17986/2007, I hereby warn the general public against purchasing these stands in Rusape from an entity called Brobondo (Pvt) Ltd, Muungwe, any estate agent or their proxies."


"There is no Shareholder or Board resolution authorising the Rusape development or the engagement of Brobondo as Developers. The alleged transaction is fraudulent and I have since instituted legal proceedings against Brobondo and those working in cahoots with it under HCHC 42/24."


"In a move which smacks of fraud, a development permit was obtained from the Ministry of Local Govt wherein a Form CR6, purportedly filed by JSM Consulting (Eastlea) indicating my resignation as Director from Muungwe was submitted. This is false,I have never resigned."


"Neither has a lawful AGM or EGM been held or called for to capture such alleged resignation. In fact, the whole debacle suspiciously points to criminal conduct and I have subsequently written to ZACC to institute an investigation."


"Whilst my uncle, Cde Didymus Mutasa is the major shareholder of the property, it would appear that he has been duped by land barons who I am pursuing to ensure that each and every one of their evil schemes is exposed."


"Public, please stand guided against buying these stands until either the lawsuit is concluded or the development and sale of stands is regularised, as you may end up losing your hard earned money. I will be issuing a press statement in this regard. Forewarned is forearmed."



Source - Byo24News

