Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

News / National

by Staff reporter

As factional intrigue continues tearing apart the opposition CCC, secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu says he remains the interim secretary-general.Speaking to the VOA, Tshabangu also reveals that he welcomes the appointment of Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Karenyi Kore as interim co-leaders on a rotational basis. But as the fighting rages on, Promise Mkwananzi, who is adamant that he remains the spokesperson of the CCC, has rejected the appointment of the so-called rotational leaders, saying Jameson Timba remains the CCC's interim leader.Analysts say the squabbling is bound to intensify as the various camps jostle to shape the narrative and gain control of the opposition's share of funding under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.