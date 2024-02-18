Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
As factional intrigue continues tearing apart the opposition CCC, secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu says he remains the interim secretary-general.

Speaking to the VOA, Tshabangu also reveals that he welcomes the appointment of Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Karenyi Kore as interim co-leaders on a rotational basis. But as the fighting rages on, Promise Mkwananzi, who is adamant that he remains the spokesperson of the CCC, has rejected the appointment of the so-called rotational leaders, saying Jameson Timba remains the CCC's interim leader.

Analysts say the squabbling is bound to intensify as the various camps jostle to shape the narrative and gain control of the opposition's share of funding under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Source - online

Must Read

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

47 mins ago | 115 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

6 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

9 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

9 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

9 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

9 hrs ago | 669 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

9 hrs ago | 60 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 545 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 355 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

24 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

24 hrs ago | 307 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

24 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 Feb 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1596 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

18 Feb 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1024 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

18 Feb 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1359 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

18 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 1248 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

18 Feb 2024 at 09:20hrs | 719 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

18 Feb 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

18 Feb 2024 at 09:19hrs | 1831 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

18 Feb 2024 at 09:19hrs | 978 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

18 Feb 2024 at 09:18hrs | 486 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

18 Feb 2024 at 09:13hrs | 277 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

18 Feb 2024 at 09:13hrs | 206 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

18 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 553 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

18 Feb 2024 at 09:00hrs | 258 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

18 Feb 2024 at 09:00hrs | 269 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

18 Feb 2024 at 08:59hrs | 197 Views

Kaindu gets licence

18 Feb 2024 at 08:59hrs | 172 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

18 Feb 2024 at 08:59hrs | 464 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

18 Feb 2024 at 08:58hrs | 350 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 660 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 890 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 758 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 854 Views