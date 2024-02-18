Latest News Editor's Choice


Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe govt has finally acted against corruption in the US$600 000 Mutumbuka Chisipite House Scam.

A Police docket has been opened against a Registrar of Deeds supervisor who allegedly pulled out Mutumbuka's title deed from the Deeds Office and passed it on to a suspected fraudster.

The suspected fraudster is an alleged boyfriend of the supervisor.

Source - masvingo mirror

