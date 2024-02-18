Vandals keep police on their toes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have expressed concern over the spike in cases of vandalism of public infrastructure.This follows the recent arrest of a Takudzwa Sasa (24) of number 10562 Western Triangle Highfields, Harare over unlawful possession of copper cables.Sasa was arrested following a high-speed chase along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Thursday after he failed to stop at a police roadblock."Upon search, a total of 34 sacks packed with copper wires, copper pipes and transformer copper windings stashed in the loading box were recovered. The recovered loot had a total weight of 1 465kg," a police memo read.He appeared before the Chivhu Regional Court and was remanded in custody to February 28, 2024.In a related issue, police in Bulawayo also arrested Mandlenkosi Hlongwane (33) and Danisa Matema (45) for possession of ZETDC armoured copper cables and transformer windings.Cases of vandalism and theft of public infrastructure are on the increase despite a 10-year mandatory 10-year jail term imposed by the justice system.