Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vandals keep police on their toes

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Police have expressed concern over the spike in cases of vandalism of public infrastructure.

This follows the recent arrest of a  Takudzwa Sasa (24) of number 10562 Western Triangle Highfields, Harare over unlawful possession of copper cables.

Sasa was arrested following a high-speed chase along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Thursday after he failed to stop at a police roadblock.

"Upon search, a total of 34 sacks packed with copper wires, copper pipes and transformer copper windings stashed in the loading box were recovered. The recovered loot had a total weight of 1 465kg," a police memo read.

He appeared before the Chivhu Regional Court and was remanded in custody to February 28, 2024.

In a related issue, police in Bulawayo also arrested Mandlenkosi Hlongwane (33) and Danisa Matema (45) for possession of  ZETDC armoured copper cables and transformer windings.

Cases of vandalism and theft of public infrastructure are on the increase despite a 10-year mandatory 10-year jail term imposed by the justice system.

Source - newsday

Must Read

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

7 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

9 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

9 hrs ago | 977 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

13 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

16 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

16 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

16 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

16 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

16 hrs ago | 536 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

16 hrs ago | 1061 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

16 hrs ago | 79 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

16 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

16 hrs ago | 391 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 Feb 2024 at 14:00hrs | 367 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 1587 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 323 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 Feb 2024 at 13:58hrs | 2544 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 Feb 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1653 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

18 Feb 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1050 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

18 Feb 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1398 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

18 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 1288 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

18 Feb 2024 at 09:20hrs | 747 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

18 Feb 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1462 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

18 Feb 2024 at 09:19hrs | 1891 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

18 Feb 2024 at 09:19hrs | 1060 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

18 Feb 2024 at 09:18hrs | 504 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

18 Feb 2024 at 09:13hrs | 299 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

18 Feb 2024 at 09:13hrs | 216 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

18 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 569 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

18 Feb 2024 at 09:00hrs | 267 Views