South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the go-ahead to probe allegations of maladministration in the issuance of visas and other official documents by the department of home affairs.

According to a proclamation issued by Ramaphosa on Friday, the SIU will also investigate allegations of "improper conduct" by some in the department’s ranks.



More to follow...

Source - businesslive

