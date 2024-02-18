Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has resorted to naming and shaming convicted drug dealers as part of efforts aimed at addressing the scourge.In a statement accompanying the names of 28 convicts, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most of them were repeat offenders and were mainly found in possession of crystal meth, cocaine and other high-profile drugs.The list includes the likes of David Kabvara, Zakaria Mariano, Febbie Machanagara, Taurai Chitsungo, Innocent Zanorehamba , and Melody Chikaronga.Others are Keepmore Sajeni, Ultimo Madziwa, Tendai Chikoore, Kudakwashe Mangenge, Tafadzwa Muchemwa, Cathbert Jongwe, Patience Rambi, David Kabvara, Zakaria Mariano, Anyway Ngona, and Febbie Machangara.Also on the list are Naison Kabvara, Leeroy Solomon, Lindiwe Marume, Reason Ncube, Pierry Ndlovu, Kwanda Ngwenya,Tatenda Sibanda, Phiwokwakhe Ncube, Tafadzwa Kanemeya,Terrence Nyandoro, Barbra Goto, Emmanuel Majoni,Justice Gutsire, and Wilson Nyamuka.Nyathi said the police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.