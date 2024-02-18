Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A teenage boy from the Windsor Park suburb in Gweru allegedly hanged himself with a necktie from a mango tree at his parents' house following a misunderstanding over a missing SIM card with a domestic worker.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the police are investigating a sudden death case which occurred in Gweru on Friday evening."On Friday at around 8 pm, the now deceased Theophelus Chakoma (16) of Windsor Park, Gweru, had a misunderstanding over the issue of a missing SIM card with Otilia Chihwawa (21) who was employed as a domestic worker by his parents," he said.Insp Mahoko said the matter was resolved by Chakoma's parents."At around 8:21 pm, Theophelus retired to bed and the next morning at around 5 am, Otilia discovered him hanging from a mango tree in the yard. He used a necktie to take his life," he said.Insp Mahoko said the scene was attended by the police.