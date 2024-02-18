Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the opening of registrations for the ZIMSEC June and November 2024 Examinations.The registration fees are now pegged in USD but can be paid in the currency of the student or guardian's choice (Rand, USD, or ZWL).For registration, guardians and candidates are advised to visit their school or center for registration.In a statement, Zimsec said those paying in ZWL will have to use the USD interchange rate of March for June registration. For the November registration, ZIMSEC will announce the applicable rate."For payments in ZWL, the prevailing interbank USD to ZWL exchange rate as of the 13th to 20th of March 2024, for the June session, and the 19th to the 26th of March 2024, for the November session, will be confirmed by ZIMSEC to all examination centres," read the statement.The statement read candidates who want to sit for the June examination should have completed their CALA requirements. Additionally, BEAM students will not be funded if they want to retake their examination."Government subsidy does not apply to candidates retaking any subjects, BEAM does not support retake examinations and candidates should have fulfilled the CALA requirements for them to sit for the June and/or November examinations," read the statement.ZIMSEC has advised candidates to ensure they check the deadline dates for June registration with their respective centres."Stakeholders are encouraged to contact their respective centres for registration closing dates to avoid any inconvenience. For more information or queries kindly contact your nearest ZIMSEC Regional Office or Website www.zimsec.co.zw| WhatsApp: 0772148786 | Email: pr.infor@zimsec.co.zw," reads the statement.The examination fees for 2024 have been set in US dollars as follows: